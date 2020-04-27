



It is speculated in defence circles that the order for the Airborne electronic warfare system could have been award by the Indian Air Force for its indigenous TEJAS fighter program





Haifa, Israel – Elbit Systems Ltd announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $103 million to supply comprehensive Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for an Air Force of an Asian country. The contract will be performed over a three-year period and includes long-term integrated logistic support.





Under the contract, Elbit Systems will fit the customer’s helicopters with complete EW suites, including countermeasure systems. The EW suites will provide the helicopters with advanced protection to achieve the customer’s operational requirements.





Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT–Elisra, commented: “Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electro-magnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute. I believe that Elbit Systems is well positioned to address this rising need.”





