



India has taken a giant leap in aerospace technology by successfully testing fighter jet wings that can change shape during flight. This breakthrough, led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), marks a significant advancement from conceptual studies to practical, airborne demonstration, reported DNA news portal.





The technology, known as morphing wings, allows aircraft wings to bend and reshape themselves in real time, adapting dynamically to different flying conditions and mission requirements.





Conventionally, aircraft wings are fixed structures, designed with a compromise to suit various phases of flight but never perfect for any one moment. Takeoff demands wings that generate high lift; cruising benefits from streamlined wings that minimise drag; combat situations require agility with rapid manoeuvrability.





Morphing wings overcome these limitations by continuously adapting their shape to the optimal form for the current flight condition, providing enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, and handling.





The core technology that enables this transformation is Shape Memory Alloys (SMAs). These smart materials contract when heated and expand when cooled. Incorporated into the wing structure, SMAs respond to electrical current by heating and contracting, which causes sections of the wing edge to bend—sometimes by as much as six degrees.





When the current stops, the alloys cool and the wing returns to its original smooth shape. This process occurs without mechanical hinges or gaps, maintaining a sleek surface.





Maintaining a smooth wing surface is vital not only for aerodynamic efficiency but also for stealth. Traditional wings with flaps and slats generate radar reflections because of their joints, which can reveal an aircraft’s position to enemy radar systems.





Morphing wings, being continuous and gapless, drastically reduce radar cross-section, making the aircraft much harder to detect—an invaluable advantage in modern aerial combat.





DRDO tested this technology on a small, 300-millimetre wing model that demonstrated remarkable speed and responsiveness. The wing could bend at a rate of 35 degrees per second, taking only 0.17 seconds to move from flat to fully bent configuration. These rapid adjustments mean that the wing can perform quick shifts—boosting lift during take-off, reducing drag while climbing, and adjusting shape swiftly for agility in combat—all within fractions of a second.





A major challenge with morphing wings is managing the electrical power needed to heat the SMAs. DRDO addressed this challenge with an intelligent power management system that distributes electricity only to the wing sections that require movement at any instant.





This optimised approach not only halves the time needed for shape changes but also minimises power consumption, demanding just 5.6% more energy under aerodynamic load conditions than a fixed wing. The control electronics are incredibly light, weighing only 6 grams per wing section, which further contributes to system efficiency.





While countries such as the United States and several European nations have pursued morphing wing concepts for years, many projects have remained at the experimental stage or on paper. In contrast, India has moved decisively into the elite league of nations with operational morphing wing systems that fly, respond rapidly, and consume minimal energy.





This practical realisation signals a new era where aircraft behave almost like living organisms, constantly shifting their wings to adapt to environmental conditions and mission demands.





The implications for India’s aerospace and defence capabilities are profound. DRDO aims to integrate morphing wing technology into the next generation of aircraft, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), drones, and carrier-based fighter jets.





Wings that sense flight dynamics and adapt automatically will give Indian pilots an edge in agility, stealth, and fuel economy, strengthening India’s position in aerial warfare and strategic deterrence.





In essence, morphing wings represent a fusion of biology-inspired engineering and cutting-edge materials science, enabling fighter jets to “live” with changing skies in a way previously only seen in nature.





India’s success in this field not only showcases its growing technological prowess but also promises to reshape the future of aviation, where aircraft wings no longer remain static but become active, intelligent flight surfaces. The sky ahead for Indian aerospace technology promises to be far more dynamic and formidable than ever before.





