India and Russia have initiated preliminary talks focusing on the joint production of the Il-114 regional turboprop aircraft. This marks a significant move in the longstanding defence and aviation collaboration between the two nations.





The discussions coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first visit to India in four years, highlighting the renewed momentum in bilateral relations.





The Il-114, developed for regional and short-haul routes, is gaining attention as both countries explore its manufacturing potential in India. ROSTEC, Russia’s prominent state corporation responsible for defence and technological enterprises, confirmed that technical and commercial feasibility studies are currently underway.





This initiative reflects a broader strategy to deepen technology sharing and joint production in sectors of strategic importance and high value.









These aviation talks formed part of the comprehensive agenda at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin engaged in extensive deliberations. Modi expressed strong appreciation for Putin’s “visionary leadership,” emphasising that the India-Russia partnership remains “steady like a pole star” amid fluctuating global dynamics.





He reiterated that the relationship is founded on enduring trust and mutual respect, surviving geopolitical upheavals over the decades.





In addition to aviation cooperation, the summit saw the announcement of an Economic Cooperation Programme extending to 2030. This plan aims to diversify bilateral trade and balance economic engagement between India and Russia.





Importantly, both sides committed to concluding a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union swiftly, a move expected to enhance market access and attract investments, thus reinforcing economic ties.





Further broadening cooperation, Modi introduced a novel initiative to jointly train Indian seafarers for operations in polar waters. This programme aims to bolster India-Russia collaboration in the Arctic region while opening new employment opportunities for Indian youth. The Arctic training initiative is notable for expanding strategic engagement beyond traditional defence and aerospace sectors into maritime and polar domains.





The resumption of dialogue on the Il-114 production is indicative of India’s growing emphasis on indigenous manufacturing with international collaboration. By leveraging Russian aerospace technology and manufacturing capabilities, India seeks to strengthen its regional connectivity infrastructure with a domestically produced aircraft that can serve short-haul routes effectively.





The India-Russia talks signal a refreshed commitment to deepening cooperation not only in defence and aviation but across economic, maritime, and technological arenas. The leaders’ focus on trust and long-term partnerships underscores the geopolitical and strategic value India places on Russia as a key ally, especially amid the complex and ever-evolving international landscape.





This collaboration on the Il-114 and related initiatives reflects both countries' desire to sustain and enhance their multifaceted partnership, adapting it to new challenges and opportunities that the coming decade is likely to present. The discussions are still in early phases, with more detailed agreements expected to follow as technical, commercial, and strategic considerations are further explored.





