



Russia's proposal to India for the licensed production and comprehensive technology transfer of the Su-57's Izdeliye-177S engine marks a pivotal advancement in bilateral defence cooperation.





This engine, also termed Product 177S or an evolution of the Saturn AL-41F1, promises enhanced thrust reaching 142 kN, superior fuel efficiency, and stealth-optimised thrust vector control nozzles, positioning it as a bridge for India's fifth-generation ambitions.





ROSTEC CEO Sergei Chemezov has publicly affirmed Russia's readiness to meet all Indian demands, encompassing engines, avionics, stealth materials, and AI integration, to foster local manufacturing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).​​





The deal emphasises full technology transfer, granting India unrestricted access to critical design data for hot-section components like turbine blades, alongside sensors and software.





HAL's Koraput division stands poised to produce major engine modules, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative and mitigating sanctions risks through supply chain localisation.





This arrangement extends beyond new builds, offering upgrades for India's Su-30MKI fleet—over 260 aircraft strong—transforming them into "Super Sukhois" with extended service life beyond 4,000 hours and improved thrust-to-weight ratios of 9.5:1.​





A tailored two-seat variant of the Su-57E emerges as a compelling option for the Indian Air Force, incorporating indigenous systems such as Astra missiles and Virupaksha AESA radars for 40-60% localisation.





Russia positions this as a low-risk accelerator for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, enabling HAL's Nashik facility—veteran of Su-30MKI assembly—to integrate fifth-generation technologies like active electron-scanned arrays and optics. Such customisation, dubbed "AMCAnisation," allows operational tweaks without vendor constraints, enhancing strategic autonomy.​





Geopolitically, the offer arrives amid Russia's strained Western ties, prompting deeper concessions to secure contracts amid India's diversification push.





India insists on at least 80% technology transfer for the 177S, including in-country final testing by United Engine Corporation, to master propulsion vital for AMCA MK-2.





Discussions, spotlighted at Aero India 2025 and the Dubai Air Show, signal a long-term partnership blending Su-57E co-production with upgrades, potentially outpacing Western alternatives in depth of collaboration.​​





Licensed production of the Su-57's Izdeliye-177S engine at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), particularly its Koraput division, would commence with high-level negotiations between India and Russia to finalise the contract scope, including technology transfer percentages—targeting at least 80%—and establish joint ventures under the Make in India framework.





This phase involves ROSTEC and United Engine Corporation providing initial design blueprints, hot-section component data, and software for turbine blades and thrust vectoring systems, alongside legal agreements to mitigate sanctions risks through in-country testing protocols.​





Following contract signing, HAL Koraput—already equipped for AL-31FP overhaul and manufacturing—undergoes facility audits and minimal retrofitting by joint HAL-Sukhoi-ROSTEC teams, focusing on CNC machining upgrades for stealth-optimised nozzles and quality assurance labs for fifth-generation tolerances.





Russian experts deploy on-site for training HAL engineers on assembly processes, from compressor stages to combustor integration, with initial shipments of high-precision kits from Russia to bootstrap production lines.​





The third step entails phased assembly of completely knocked-down (CKD) kits, starting with 50% local content in engine modules like low-pressure compressors and turbines, progressing to semi-knocked-down (SKD) configurations as HAL masters fabrication of critical parts such as air-cooled nozzle guide vanes.





Ground testing occurs at Koraput's in-house rigs, certified by Russian oversight, to validate 142kN thrust and fuel efficiency before flight integration on Su-30MKI prototypes or Su-57E airframes at Nashik.​





By the fourth phase, full indigenous production ramps up to 100% localisation for major modules, enabling exports via joint ventures and upgrades for the Su-30MKI fleet into Super Sukhois, with HAL achieving self-reliance in maintenance and life-extension beyond 4,000 hours.





Continuous technology refreshers from Russia ensure alignment with Izdeliye 30 evolutions, supporting AMCA MkII propulsion needs through 2035.​





This strategic pivot bolsters India's sovereign capabilities, reducing foreign dependencies while fast-tracking multi-role fighter potency against regional threats.





By embedding Russian fifth-generation expertise into HAL's ecosystem, the deal catalyses indigenous innovation, from stealth coatings to aerial armaments integration, fortifying the IAF's edge through 2035 and beyond. Negotiations, influenced by summits like the impending India-Russia annual dialogue, could redefine propulsion self-reliance.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







