



Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's request of 10,000 ventilators from India became one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Shoaib Akhtar has often discussed the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan and across the world. The former pacer recently made a request to India, asking for 10,000 ventilators for treatment of Coronavirus patients. The Twitterverse, however, is questioning why isn't Pakistan PM making such a request to Indian PM Narendra Modi instead





Retired Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has established himself as one of the most active cricketers on social media. Akhtar, who speaks about all trending cricketing topics on his official Youtube account, has come forward asking India's help in facilitating Pakistan with 10,000 ventilators in the global fight against COVID-19.





The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill, with sporting events and businesses forced to remain shut. In times like these, the sportspersons have been stepping out to help the poor and needy in these times.





While several cricketers and other athletes have been working with authorities in their respective countries, Akhtar has made a public plea to the Indian government to help Pakistan in providing 10,000 ventilators for the fight against Coronavirus.





“If India can make 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever. But we can only propose the matches. The rest is up to the authorities (to decide),” the former Pakistan pacer said.





The news soon spread all over social media, with many questioning the Rawalpindi Express as to if he has lost hope in the Pakistan government and his Prime Minister Imran Khan. Here's how the Twitterati is reacting to Akhtar's request:





The iconic pacer recently also proposed an Indo-Pak cricket series as a fund-raising platform to help both the countries raise money in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.





“You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic,” the ex-Pakistani cricketer had suggested.





The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has been rising exponentially in the past few days. The number of people testing positive has risen to over 4,000, with 58 people succumbing to the deadly disease so far.







