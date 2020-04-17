



JAMMU: Pakistan on Thursday continued shelling border villages by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.





Defence spokesman here said that at about 0945 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Qasba and Kirni Sectors in District Poonch by firing with small arms.





“Later at about 1145 hrs, it resorted to another ceasefire violation along LoC in Nowshera Sector in district Rajouri by firing with small arms and shelling with Mortars,” said the spokesman.





He said that Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the cross border firing.





Army chief will also visit J&K on Thursday on a two-day visit to review security scenario.







