



Siachen: While the country is amid a battle against COVID-19, the Gallant Nunnus of the Indian Army are keeping up the vigil at Siachen, to keep the country safe, said Northern Command taking to Twitter on Thursday.





Northern Command, Indian Army posted a video of the Gallant Nunnus of Ladakh who are bravely serving the nation in harsh climatic conditions.





"As Nation resolves to fight #Corona pandemic, Gallant Nunnus of #IndianArmy keep up the vigil on the icy heights of #Siachen. No task too difficult, no obstacle insurmountable. #StayHomeStaySafe #India, we are there for you. #LadakhScouts #FireAndFuryCorps," the Northern Command tweeted.





According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till Wednesday evening, India had 1834 confirmed cases of the infection with 41 deaths being reported due to it.







