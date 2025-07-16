



India has initiated an ambitious strategy to convert 10 retired or decommissioned thermal power plants into nuclear power units as part of its mission to achieve 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047, marking a transformative step in the nation’s energy transition.





This move leverages the existing land, water, and electrical infrastructure at these sites, aiming to reap substantial cost and logistical advantages.





Currently, India has about 8.8 GW of installed nuclear capacity, with a target of reaching 22 GW by 2032 as an interim milestone.





The identification and shortlisting of 10 suitable thermal plant sites is at a preliminary stage—a site selection committee, including members from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, is undertaking rigorous assessments based on criteria such as seismicity, water availability, and proximity to populated areas. One prominent example is the Wanakbori thermal power plant in Gujarat, with its seven 210 MW units already evaluated by officials.





Reusing retired thermal plant assets offers multi-fold benefits:





Cost Reduction: A 2022 US Department of Energy report suggests potential savings of up to 35% when reusing thermal infrastructure for nuclear projects.





Land And Infrastructure Efficiency: Existing sites come with ready land, cooling water access, and grid connectivity, significantly simplifying the development process and fast-tracking execution.





Environmental And Regulatory Benefits: By utilising already developed sites, the need for fresh land acquisition is minimised, and ecological disruption is reduced.





However, several challenges remain. The selection process for nuclear plants is more stringent than for thermal power, requiring considerations of earthquake risk, water sufficiency, and exclusion zones of at least a 1-kilometer radius from public habitation. Each site must be evaluated for additional clearances and safeguards unique to nuclear technology.





In terms of technology, India is exploring the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at some converted sites. SMRs offer flexibility, scalability, and lower upfront capital requirements compared to conventional large reactors. This diversified approach is central to India's broader Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which seeks to decarbonise the power sector and enhance long-term energy security.





According to energy sector experts, the strategic repurposing of retired coal plants presents a “win-win” for India, combining expedited project timelines, significant cost savings, and minimised environmental impact. Nonetheless, realising the 100 GW target will require concerted effort, clear milestones, and robust regulatory oversight over the coming two decades.





Agencies







