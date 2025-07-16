



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar issued a forceful call for an uncompromising stance against terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Tianjin, China, on July 15, 2025.





His remarks were anchored by direct reference to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on April 22, 2025, and was widely condemned, including by the UN Security Council.





Strong Condemnation of Terrorism And Reference To Pahalgam Attack





Jaishankar highlighted the Pahalgam attack as a “graphic example” of the interconnected threats of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, which he asserted are core to the original mission of the SCO. He described the attack as a deliberate attempt to disrupt Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism economy and to sow religious discord. Jaishankar referenced the unanimous condemnation by the UN Security Council, which called for the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors to be brought to justice.





He emphasised, “We have since done exactly that and will continue doing so. It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge”.





India’s commitment to holding those responsible for terrorism accountable was underscored throughout Jaishankar’s address. He reinforced that action has been taken against those behind the Pahalgam incident and affirmed that similar responses will follow any future attempts to destabilise India’s security or harmony.





Jaishankar situated the fight against terrorism within a broader global context marked by increased conflict, competition, coercion, and economic instability. He urged all SCO members to work collaboratively to stabilise the international system, mitigate diverse risks, and collectively address longstanding regional and global challenges. He warned that the relevance and credibility of the SCO depended on its ability to uphold its founding values and act decisively.





He stated that all cooperation within the SCO framework must be based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and strict adherence to the territorial integrity of member states—a point widely seen as a subtle but clear message to both China and Pakistan.





Jaishankar highlighted India’s positive contributions to SCO initiatives in fields such as start-up innovation, traditional medicine, and digital public infrastructure, reaffirming India’s willingness to engage constructively as long as foundational principles are observed.





The lack of assured transit within the SCO area and the importance of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) were identified as crucial issues. Jaishankar argued that deepening collaboration requires facilitating trade, investment, and movement, and spoke optimistically about the prospects for the INSTC in boosting regional connectivity.





Reiterating India’s longstanding concern for Afghanistan and the Afghan people, Jaishankar called on the international community, particularly SCO members, to provide meaningful development assistance to Afghanistan. He stressed that stability in Afghanistan remains a shared priority for regional and global security.





Jaishankar observed that the world is shifting towards greater multipolarity, with effective groupings like the SCO rising in prominence. He stated that India's ability to shape global affairs would depend on working toward shared agendas and inclusive cooperation, emphasising the need to bring all members on board for collective action.





On the summit's sidelines, Dr. Jaishankar held significant meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. In his interactions with Lavrov, the leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation, global developments, and future partnerships, reaffirming their commitment to the “special privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia. Discussions also touched on issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East, and both sides pledged to continue coordinating approaches in multilateral forums.





With Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Jaishankar reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations and addressed regional and international matters of mutual concern.





Jaishankar’s visit was notably his first trip to China since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, reflecting both the complexity and the ongoing engagement between India and China and between the major powers within the SCO framework.





During the SCO gathering, Jaishankar, along with other foreign ministers, met Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit follows recent SCO-related trips to China by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India next month for a Special Representatives dialogue with NSA Doval, furthering efforts to resolve longstanding border disputes.





EAM Jaishankar’s address at the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting articulated India’s strong position on terrorism, underlined that accountability is essential, and called for coordinated action among SCO members to address security, economic, and geopolitical challenges within the region.





Based On ANI Report







