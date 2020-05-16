



GUWAHATI: Myanmar on Friday handed over 22 northeast insurgents to India. These insurgents were in different jails of Myanmar.





On Friday these insurgents were brought to Guwahati in Assam and Imphal in Manipur in a special plane and handed over to local police.





A senior official intelligence wing, who do not want to be named told ET, “10 rebels five each from Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Ranjan Daimary faction of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) were brought to Guwahati and were sent for quarantine.”





He added, “12 militants belong to four militant outfits of Manipur which include United National Liberation Front(UNLF), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”





These insurgents were wanted in Indian pertaining to several subversive activities.





The official stated, “Some names include Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro).”





Recently in Assam security forces busted recruitment module of KLO and apprehended seven Cadres.





In January this year following the inking of the Accord with three Bodo outfits, around 1615 members with arms from all the three factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) surrendered.





The official further stated, “Myanmar has been used as hideout by north eastern rebels however the growing relationship with the neighbouring points to the fact that these rebels will soon lose their hideouts."







