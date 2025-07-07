



Following the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict known as Operation Sindoor, China initiated a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting the reputation and global sales of France’s Rafale fighter jets. This campaign was launched in response to the Rafale’s prominent role during the conflict and was driven by China’s strategic ambition to expand its own fighter jet exports and undermine Western aerospace dominance.





French military and intelligence officials concluded that China, often in coordination with its close ally Pakistan, used its embassies and defence attachés to spread doubts about the Rafale’s combat performance.





The campaign intensified after Pakistan claimed it had downed five Indian aircraft—including three Rafales—during the May 2025 skirmishes. While India acknowledged losses, it did not confirm the specific claims, and French sources only verified the loss of one Rafale, a Sukhoi, and a Mirage 2000.





China’s efforts included lobbying countries that had already purchased Rafales, such as Indonesia, to reconsider further acquisitions, and encouraging potential buyers to opt for Chinese-made alternatives like the J-10CE and JF-17.





The campaign utilized a mix of diplomatic pressure, viral social media posts, manipulated imagery, AI-generated content, and even video-game footage to simulate supposed Rafale losses. Over a thousand online accounts reportedly pushed narratives favouring Chinese military technology in an attempt to sway public and governmental opinion.





The underlying motivation for China’s actions stems from its struggle to gain credibility as a top-tier exporter of high-end fighter jets. While China has made significant advances in sectors like consumer electronics, its military aircraft exports have faced persistent challenges related to reliability, maintenance, and after-sales support.





Pakistan remains China’s primary customer, but other buyers have reported operational and technical issues with Chinese jets, limiting their appeal compared to established Western platforms like the Rafale.





Despite the aggressive campaign, the Rafale continues to enjoy a strong reputation for technical superiority, reliability, and combat effectiveness, with proven performance in multiple theatres and robust global support.





China’s attempts to discredit the Rafale reflect both its desperation to secure new fighter jet contracts and its broader strategy to weaken Western defence ties in regions where it seeks greater influence, especially in Asia.





China has officially denied orchestrating any such campaign, calling the allegations “baseless rumours and slander,” and maintaining that it takes a responsible approach to military exports.





However, French intelligence and defence officials view the campaign as a deliberate effort to erode the Rafale’s market position and promote Chinese alternatives, particularly as Beijing seeks to convert its growing economic power into greater geopolitical and military influence.





Based On ET News Report







