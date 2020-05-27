



“The Chinese troops were armed with stones and barbed wire clubs to target Indian soldiers in the area near the Pangong Tso lake during a recent face-off,” top sources confirmed the development to India Today.





“During the face-off, they [Chinese soldiers] attacked our soldiers with barbed wire clubs to cause them injuries but the Indian side retaliated in equal measure despite being outnumbered,” the sources said.





Sources added that the Chinese used their old strategy of using large number of troops to attack Indian soldiers, but their actions exposed the “unethical and unprofessional” face of the People’s Liberation Army.





Amid growing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after a face-off earlier this month in Ladakh and Sikkim sectors, China reportedly moved 5,000 soldiers on its side of the disputed border.





To strengthen its position, the Indian forces used heavy-lift transport aircraft to move troops in the eastern Ladakh sector.







