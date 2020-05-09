



DRDO officials said that the Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation chamber uses a solution that is known to kill COVID-19 and will help in controlling the spread of Coronavirus





In order to screen and disinfect the bags of the passengers that will be arriving in the country, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has installed a disinfection chamber at Cochin airport. The aim, the authorities said, is to ensure that there is no virus on the bags.





DRDO Installs Disinfectant For Bags





"DRDO has installed its Ultra Violet disinfection chamber at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala. The chamber would be used to disinfect the baggage coming at the airport. The chamber has been developed by a laboratory in Cochin. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill COVID-19 and will help in controlling the spread of Coronavirus," DRDO officials said.





On May 4, the Central government announced that the DRDO had developed an Ultra Violet (UV) Disinfection Tower for rapid and chemical free disinfection of high infection prone areas. The equipment named UV blaster is a UV based area sanitiser designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), the Delhi based premier laboratory of DRDO.





The UV Blaster is useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with chemical methods. The product is also effective for areas with large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, etc.





The first Air India Express flight carrying Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi landed at the airport in Kochi on Thursday night as India launched its biggest ever repatriation exercise in its history to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.





Meanwhile, SmartCity Kochi has disinfected its IT building and premises in accordance with a recent Kerala government direction that requires IT companies to clean up premises as part of preventive measures against COVID-19. The disinfection exercise was carried out as per the guidelines of the Health Department in the wake of the partial relaxation to IT firms to operate with 50 per cent of workforce, a release said.







