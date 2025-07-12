



Operation Sindoor was launched by India as a direct and resolute response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, after they were targeted based on their religion by the Pakistan-based group “The Resistance Front,” an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.





With Pakistan refusing to acknowledge or curb these terrorist networks, India executed Operation Sindoor on the night of May 7–8, 2025, marking the first tri-service military operation against Pakistan since the 1971 war.





In this operation, Indian armed forces demonstrated remarkable precision and capability, striking nine terror camps and training bases—four located in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—within just 23 minutes, as highlighted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





Doval emphasised that all intended targets were hit, with no collateral damage or unintended strikes, underscoring the effectiveness of indigenously developed weapons systems like the BrahMos missile and the integrated air command system.





Notably, India’s response was described as non-escalatory and focused exclusively on terrorist infrastructure, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military targets. However, Pakistan retaliated by launching coordinated drone and missile strikes against more than a dozen Indian military installations and civilian centres across the northern and western regions, including cities like Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, and Bhuj.





India’s robust integrated air defence and counter-drone systems intercepted many of these threats, with debris confirming Pakistani origin, and no significant damage was reported to Indian military bases or civilian infrastructure. Ajit Doval dismissed foreign media claims of major damage to Indian sites, challenging them to provide any evidence of such destruction.





Operation Sindoor also marked a doctrinal shift in India’s counterterrorism policy, signalling that state-sponsored terrorism would invite targeted, proportional retaliation, and that no part of Pakistan would be considered safe if it continued to harbour terrorist groups.





The operation showcased seamless coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the Navy maintaining pressure on Pakistan’s maritime assets and ensuring operational preparedness. The global response was notably supportive of India’s right to defend itself, contrasting with previous calls for restraint.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s enhanced military precision, technological advancement, and strategic clarity, sending a strong message both to Pakistan and the international community regarding India’s resolve to combat terrorism emanating from across its borders.





