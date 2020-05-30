



by Manu Pubby





NEW DELHI: A standoff at Sikkim’s Naku La pass, where Chinese troops have reportedly set up tents across the international boundary, has added to the tension that started with an altercation in Ladakh.





Sources say that Chinese troops set camp after a shallow incursion in North Sikkim early this month, following a face-off in which soldiers from both sides were injured. The altercation on May 9 weighed heavier on the Chinese side that suffered more injuries, following which the shallow incursion was made by PLA soldiers, two independent sources have confirmed.





According to one version, Chinese soldiers have set camp across 2 km of the international boundary. It may be noted that unlike Ladakh, North Sikkim has a settled boundary with China.





Army officials said there has been no development in North Sikkim since May 9 and there are no concerns of a Chinese force build-up. However, sources said all organisations are on alert for a build-up on the other side on similar lines with Ladakh, where PLA has brought in artillery and armoured units within striking range of Indian positions.







