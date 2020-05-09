

Indian Armed Forces who have been on the offensive against terror in Kashmir, captured and arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Doda district identified as Tanveer Ahmed, reports Hindustan Times





A purported video of the terrorist post his capture was shared by ABP News journalist Vikas Bhadauria.





Warning Explicit Language







In the video Indian security personnel can be seen questioning the captured terrorist with one of them asking if he wants Jannat (Heaven).





Ahmed is believed to be an associate of two active terrorists in Kashmir. One of his earlier terror associates was killed by security forces at the start of this year.





"Acting on intelligence inputs about the terrorist, a joint team of J&K Police's special operations group, Army's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF's 33 Bn launched a search operation and arrested him from Sheikhpura village in Gundana tehsil. One pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition were also recovered from his possession", J&K police spokesperson has been quoted as saying.








