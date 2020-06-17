



The Indian Army confirmed that 17 of its soldiers were killed following a face off with Chinese soldiers. “Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20,” the official statement read.







