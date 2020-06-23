



Srinagar: Two terrorists and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in J&K's Pulwama district.





Bandzoo village is situated one kilometre ahead of Pulwama town on Pulwama-Shopian road.





"Following specific information about the presence of terrorists in Bandzoo village, security forces including the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF started a cordon and search operation during which an encounter started.





"Two Terrorists have been killed in this encounter. A CRPF Jawan sustained critical injuries during the encounter.





"He later succumbed to critical injuries. Firing has stopped, but searches are still going on," police said.







