by Indrani Bagchi





NEW DELHI: The India-China standoff is likely to drag on through the summer, sources have said. As troops dig in on both sides, India expects this to last for some time.





At this point, the two sides are facing off at four points — three points in Galwan, one at Galwan junction or Patrol Point 14, PP 15 and Gogra PP 17. The fourth face-off point is at Pangong Tso.





India will not climb down on its infrastructure build-up, officials said. As a result of a number of discussions, it is also clear that India has shorter supply lines than China and would be able to hold out much better in the event of a confrontation.





The combination of two satellite photos of the Ngari Günsa civil-military airport base taken on April 1, (L), and May 17, 2020, near the border with India in far western region of Tibet in China show development around the airport. (Planet Labs via AP)





With reinforcements in men and weapons, officials said India could match China in weapons, troops and strategy. So far, the government believes the issue of Chinese incursions can be resolved at the local level between military commanders. However, it is also prepared for a longer standoff. Indian and Chinese officials have been in constant touch in New Delhi and Beijing, according to sources.





In Beijing on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, once again, that the “overall border situation is stable and controllable”. “Diplomatic and military communication channels are open. Believe two sides can properly solve the problems through negotiation and consultation,” he added.





However, it did not stop the Chinese side from launching a media/psychological assault with videos and disturbing images of Indian soldiers being beaten up by their Chinese counterparts.





