



Misuse of this US-made projectile came to light yesterday in Mendhar sector, where one civilian was injured and several houses damaged





Naushera: In a desperate attempt to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side, rogue Pakistan Army pounded US-made TOW missile to target civilians along Line of Control (LoC).





Misuse of this US-made projectile came to light yesterday in Mendhar sector, where one civilian was injured and several houses damaged.





This is the first time during the last three decades of terrorism when this missile has been used against civilian population.





"Pakistan is violating all established humanitarian norms by using such lethal weapon against unarmed civilians," said one of the Army officer deployed in the border belt.





There are reports that India is going to flag this issue of usage of this US-made killer projectile at the highest level. Sources informed Times Now that US will be given proof of Pak using US TOW-2A anti-tank guided missiles against Indian civilians.





TOW 2A anti-tank missiles were given to Pak for self-defence and to support US operations against Taliban and other Afghan terrorists. Same cannot be used against any of US ally, including India.





Repeated ceasefire violations along LoC and targeting of innocent civilians is part of Pakistan's asymmetric and hybrid warfare strategy against India. Under the garb of shelling Pakistan is trying to push in a large number of terrorists into Indian side to keep the pot of terrorism boiling.





However, today morning alert Indian troops foiled an infiltration attempt in Naushera sector, killing three terrorists.





Taking advantage of darkness and dense forest cover, these terrorists were trying to sneak into the Indian side. Surveillance gadgetry ìinstaled on border alerted troops and they opened fire killing all three infiltrators.





According to a report by security agencies, the presence of around 450 terrorists including those from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) has been seen on launchpad adjacent to the LoC. To divert the attention of troops deployed on the border, Pakistani soldiers, as a part of the strategy, resort to heavy shelling so that they facilitate infiltration.





Army commanders on the ground have been instructed by top brass to hit Pakistan hard where it hurts them most.







