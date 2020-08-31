



After the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas in Ladakh, the Congress has slammed the Central government





After the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, the Congress has slammed the Central government.



'BJP Government Remains Hesitant In Admitting The Reality'



Taking to Twitter, Congress National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that China remains "consistent and persistent" in indulging in LAC misadventures altering status quo and the BJP govt remains "hesitant in even admitting the reality". Taking a jibe at the topics PM Modi recently discussed in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Shergill said, "Aatmanirbhar, Toys & Love for Indian Dogs can divert attention but should not be confused with strategy & scheme to evict China."

#Ladakh.

Indian Army statement: PLA made provocative military movements to change status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso, undertook measures to strengthen positions BREAKING: Fresh action at #PangongLake Indian Army statement: PLA made provocative military movements to change status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso, undertook measures to strengthen positions @IndiaToday August 31, 2020

In another tweet, the Congress leader asked these four questions to the government:





What led to China incursion?

When will status quo be restored?

What are the steps taken to evict?

Why is Govt scared to name China?





India Thwarts China's Attempt



"On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement.





The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground". "The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues," Anand said further.





India Insisting On Complete Disengagement



In the five rounds of Corps commander-level talks, the Indian side has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April. The tension between the two sides escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.





The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35. Following the Galwan Valley incident, the government gave the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC. The Army sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border following the deadly clashes. The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key airbases.







