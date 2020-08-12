



New Delhi: Lebanon's capital Beirut was shaken by a deadly blast on 4 August which is believed to have occurred due to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in a warehouse at the city's port. The detonation killed at least 157 people and left 5,000 injured.





A consignment of 697 tons of ammonium nitrate being stored in a warehouse in Chennai, India is being shipped to Hyderabad. It is being disposed of after the e-auction of the ammonium nitrate to a Hyderabad-based company. The storing of the explosive chemical arose new fears following the 4 August explosion in Beirut.





The chemical consignment, imported from South Korea, was seized in 2015 from a Tamil Nadu-based importer which lacked the proper license.





The importer had been licensed to import fertiliser-grade ammonium nitrate, whereas the chemical supplied was found to be explosive grade.





According to reports, 10 containers loaded with 181 tons of ammonium nitrate have already been sent to the Hyderabad-based buyer.





The transport of the highly explosive content is being done in accordance with the 12-point safety rules established by the Chennai police and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) officials.





