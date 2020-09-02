



FOR the first time since the India-China skirmishes began at Ladakh earlier this year, the Indian Army is dominating strategic locations on the south bank of Pangong Lake, even as China enhanced deployment of troops close to the Thakung base in Indian territory and tried to change the status quo. In a crucial gain, India has thwarted incursion attempts by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and thereafter got hold of mountain tops -- which are advantageous positions -- so that Chinese troops could not come further inside Indian territory.





China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had made incursions in an attempt to change the status quo after increasing deployment in areas close to ‘Black Top’ and ‘Helmet’ areas at Line of Actual Control (LAC). Thereafter, China mobilised troops close to the Indian base at Thakung, which is in Indian territory. Thwarting the Chinese designs, India got hold of Rechin La, which is about 2.5 kilometres to 3 kilometres from Rezang La on the LAC on the Indian side. India has expressed concerns about Chinese mobilisation close to the Indian base at Thakung.





National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. India’s top security and defence authorities discussed the fresh Chinese incursions in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane and Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh held discussions on the further course of action.





The meeting is happening after Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief skirmish at the southern bank of the Pangong Lake. The Chinese brought in close to 450 troops but the Indian Army said an attempt to change the status quo was thwarted.





Sources said Chinese People’s Liberation Army with help of ropes and other climbing equipment started climbing at a table-top area between Black Top and Thakung Heights at Pangong Tso, south bank. Hearing the commotion Indian Army was alerted and swung into action. Earlier, Indian Intelligence agencies had alerted Indian Army about the Chinese’s PLA plans to change status quo in other areas along Line of Actual Control. Thereafter, despite skirmishes between both Armies things did not escalate. When Chinese troops saw the strength of Indian Army troops, the skirmishes stopped.







