



India is preparing to establish a Defence Wing at its High Commission in Fiji by 2028 or 2030, in a move aimed at expanding defence engagement with Fiji and the wider Pacific region, Fiji media reported





Senior Indian Air Force officials confirmed the plan while speaking in New Delhi, noting that the new post is expected to be filled by an Indian Air Force officer serving as a Defence Attaché.





According to the officials, the proposed Defence Wing is intended to strengthen defence cooperation with Fiji while also broadening India's military and strategic engagement across the Pacific.





They said the appointment of a Defence Attaché would help “enhance, deepen and broaden the scope of international defence cooperation”, not only with Fiji but with other countries across the region as well.





The officials highlighted the growing importance of the South Pacific to India, particularly because many island nations remain highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including severe cyclones and other climate-related emergencies.





As a result, India is seeking to expand cooperation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, while also exploring opportunities to conduct exercises and strengthen practical defence collaboration in the region.





The officials further underlined that the Pacific occupies an important place within India’s wider Indo-Pacific strategy. They noted that India continues to engage closely with the United States and other friendly nations across the region.





“We have as much interaction with them as we would like to have with Fiji, and with any of our friendly foreign countries for that matter,” an official said, emphasising India's commitment to maintaining broad-based regional partnerships.





They added that India and Pacific Island countries share several areas of mutual interest, ranging from military cooperation to diplomatic engagement.





Officials also pointed to the longstanding historical and cultural links between India and Fiji, noting that the substantial Indo-Fijian community continues to add significant value to bilateral relations.





The planned establishment of the Defence Wing reflects India's increasing focus on the Pacific as New Delhi seeks to expand security partnerships, strengthen regional resilience, and deepen engagement with strategically important island nations across the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







