



India and Japan are moving towards a significant new phase in their strategic defence relationship, with both nations actively exploring cooperation in advanced missile technologies, particularly hypersonic weapons, alongside a broader framework of defence-industrial collaboration.





The discussions, which gathered pace during the recent India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue, signal an ambition to move beyond traditional military exchanges and into high-end research, development and technology-sharing initiatives.





Officials familiar with the talks indicated that both countries are examining opportunities to share technical expertise and collaborate on next-generation missile systems, with hypersonic capabilities emerging as an area of particular interest.





The proposed cooperation comes as Japan undertakes one of the most profound transformations of its military posture since the Second World War. Once constrained by a strictly defensive security doctrine, Tokyo is steadily developing longer-range strike capabilities, expanding its defence industrial base and assuming a more active role in Indo-Pacific security affairs.





While a Letter of Intent on the utilisation of Indian firing ranges marked an important outcome of the ministerial meeting, the broader significance arguably lies in the growing alignment between New Delhi and Tokyo on advanced defence technologies.





Senior officials have highlighted missile research and development as a promising avenue for deeper collaboration, reflecting shared concerns over evolving regional security challenges.





Japanese defence authorities have shown interest in India's extensive missile-development infrastructure and technical experience. The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha remains one of India's most strategically important defence-testing facilities, equipped with sophisticated radars, telemetry networks, electro-optical tracking systems and mission-control infrastructure that support the development and validation of advanced missile systems.





India is reportedly prepared to allow Japan access not only to the Chandipur facility but also to two upcoming state-of-the-art testing centres being developed in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. However, the testing arrangement represents only one component of a much wider defence partnership that is increasingly focused on technology exchange and joint capability development.





Japanese military representatives are understood to have visited India in October to assess missile-testing facilities and evaluate potential sites for missile trials and the testing of smaller attack drones. The delegation spent approximately a week examining infrastructure that could support Japan's expanding long-range strike and unmanned systems requirements.





Geography remains a key factor behind Tokyo's interest. Japan faces limitations in conducting long-range missile trials within its own territory, particularly when large maritime corridors are required. India's eastern seaboard and established testing infrastructure provide an attractive alternative while simultaneously creating opportunities for closer defence cooperation.





Japan is also advancing plans for a layered coastal defence architecture that integrates large numbers of comparatively low-cost unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles for reconnaissance and strike missions. These systems are expected to work alongside an expanding inventory of stand-off weapons designed to engage targets from beyond an adversary's engagement range.





The country is developing a new generation of missile systems to strengthen deterrence amid increasing Chinese military activity and North Korea's advancing missile capabilities. Against this backdrop, collaboration with India on advanced missile technologies, including hypersonic systems, could become an important pillar of future bilateral defence cooperation.





The two nations are also exploring closer cooperation in naval shipbuilding and maritime technologies. Officials clarified that discussions are centred on the sharing of technical know-how, design expertise and industrial cooperation rather than the direct construction of Mogami-class multi-mission stealth frigates in India.





India has offered its shipyards and defence public sector undertakings as potential partners for Japanese programmes, including manufacturing for Japanese requirements and exports. Officials noted that production in India could offer substantial cost advantages for Japan.





Among the projects under discussion is the Unicorn (Unified Complex Radio Antenna) system, with plans extending beyond Indian naval requirements to include potential export opportunities for Japan. The initiative aligns with the broader "Design with Japan, Make in India" framework that both countries have increasingly embraced.





Taken together, the ongoing discussions suggest that India-Japan defence ties are evolving from training and interoperability arrangements towards collaboration in cutting-edge military technologies.





As both countries seek to strengthen deterrence and resilience across the Indo-Pacific, hypersonic missile cooperation may emerge as one of the most consequential areas of their growing strategic partnership.