



Claims that the Dassault Rafale can carry almost 20% more payload than the Sukhoi Su-30MKI while weighing around 35% less are based on a comparison of headline specifications rather than overall mission capability.





The figure originates from the Rafale's quoted maximum external payload of 9.5 tons, compared with the commonly cited 8-ton payload capacity of the Su-30MKI. At the same time, the Rafale's maximum take-off weight of roughly 24.5-25 tons is significantly lower than the Su-30MKI's approximately 38-38.8 tons, creating the impression that the French fighter is markedly more efficient in terms of payload carriage.





However, these figures require careful interpretation because maximum external payload ratings do not solely represent weapons carriage. They also include external fuel tanks, pylons and other stores carried beneath the aircraft.





For the Rafale, the advertised 9.5-ton payload figure includes external drop tanks, which are frequently required for longer-range missions. When such tanks are carried, they occupy a portion of the aircraft's available external load capacity, reducing the amount of weaponry that can be carried simultaneously.





The comparison becomes even more nuanced when internal fuel capacity is taken into account. The Su-30MKI carries approximately 9.4-9.6 tons of internal fuel, roughly double the Rafale's internal fuel load of about 4.7 tons.





This substantially larger internal fuel reserve enables the Su-30MKI to undertake long-range strike, air superiority and maritime missions without depending as heavily on external fuel tanks. As a result, more external stations can remain available for weapons and specialised mission equipment.





From an operational standpoint, total useful load is often more relevant than external payload alone. While the Rafale boasts an impressive payload-to-weight ratio and benefits from a highly efficient airframe design, the larger Su-30MKI compensates with greater fuel capacity, endurance and mission persistence.





Theoretical maximum payload figures also do not necessarily reflect real-world combat configurations. Aircraft rarely operate at their absolute external load limits because commanders must balance weapons, fuel, flight performance, range requirements and safety margins.





Carrying maximum external stores can significantly affect manoeuvrability, acceleration, climb performance and overall handling characteristics. Consequently, actual combat loads are tailored to specific operational requirements rather than brochure specifications.





Mission effectiveness is also influenced by the integration of specialised weapons. Factors such as the ability to carry long-range stand-off munitions, anti-ship missiles, air-to-air weapons, targeting systems and electronic warfare equipment often have a greater impact on operational capability than headline payload numbers alone.





The Rafale's strong payload figure therefore demonstrates the efficiency of its design and its ability to carry a substantial external load despite its comparatively modest size.





Nevertheless, the widely circulated claim that it carries nearly 20% more payload than the Su-30MKI does not tell the full story, as it overlooks the Sukhoi's significantly larger internal fuel capacity, greater overall useful load and the operational realities that determine how combat aircraft are actually employed.





Key Takeaways





Drop Tanks Versus Ordnance: Because the Rafale carries roughly half as much internal fuel as the Su-30MKI, long-range strike missions require dedicating hardpoints and payload weight to external drop tanks. The Su-30MKI uses almost all of its 8,000 kg external capacity strictly for weapons.





Heavy Outsized Munitions: While the Rafale has a higher total weight limit on paper, the Su-30MKI's large airframe and centreline clearance allow it to carry oversized, heavy strategic weapons like the approximately 2.5-tonne BrahMos-A air-launched cruise missile.





Mission Specialisation: In Indian Air Force (IAF) service, the Rafale excels at high-precision, contested-airspace strikes and beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat using low radar observability and its SPECTRA electronic warfare suite. The Su-30MKI serves as a long-endurance heavy missile truck and fleet backbone capable of deep-theatre patrol without aerial refuelling.





Agencies







