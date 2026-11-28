



The Su-30MKI continues to demonstrate notable aerodynamic strengths, with Sukhoi chief test pilot Sergey Bogdan stating that the aircraft maintains superior control during high-angle-of-attack manoeuvres when compared with the F-22 Raptor.





Speaking to the Zvezda channel's Military Inspection program, Bogdan said the Indian-operated fighter is capable of executing complex flight regimes with greater stability, even when the American aircraft is operating at the limits of its agility. According to him, the Su-30MKI performs these demanding manoeuvres "with greater stability" and maintains impressive control throughout the flight envelope.





For the global defence aerospace industry, such performance characteristics remain significant. High-angle-of-attack controllability is closely linked to close-range combat effectiveness and aircraft survivability, factors that can influence export interest, fleet retention decisions and long-term upgrade investments.





The enduring relevance of the Su-30 family is also being reinforced by a changing support model. Rather than depending exclusively on the delivery of new aircraft from Russian production lines, operators are increasingly relying on localised maintenance, overhaul and modernisation facilities. This approach helps reduce supply-chain constraints, shortens repair timelines and extends the operational life of existing fleets.





India has become the primary hub for this evolving ecosystem. As the largest operator of the Su-30MKI, the country is investing heavily in indigenous sustainment and modernisation capabilities, enabling a greater proportion of maintenance and upgrade work to be carried out domestically.





A central element of this effort is the Virupaksha radar program. The system is being developed in India as part of the wider Super Sukhoi modernisation initiative and is intended to enhance the aircraft's sensing and combat capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign equipment.





The integration of advanced indigenous systems is expected to keep the Su-30MKI operationally relevant for years without the need for a complete airframe replacement.





Interest in these developments extends beyond India. Malaysia is examining comparable upgrade options for its Su-30MKM fleet and has shown interest in technical advancements emerging from Indian modernisation efforts.





The growing exchange of maintenance expertise and upgrade knowledge reflects the maturation of a regional industrial base capable of supporting fourth-generation and 4++ combat aircraft well into the next decade.





From a commercial perspective, this trend supports a steady pipeline of maintenance, overhaul and upgrade work. Although fifth-generation platforms such as the F-22 retain important stealth advantages, the Su-30 family continues to attract attention through a combination of proven manoeuvrability, lower operating costs and extensive upgrade potential.





As a result, the aircraft is expected to remain an important asset not only for air forces but also for companies involved in sustainment, refurbishment and capability enhancement programmes.





The continued flow of service and modernisation contracts could help secure the Su-30 platform's place in the global defence market despite the growing presence of newer-generation fighters.





Agencies







