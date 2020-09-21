



Army Commanders, from India and China, are expected to meet on Monday hoping to launch a disengagement process at the friction points along LAC as agreed upon by the two foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10.





The two sides have been in touch to schedule the Army commanders and the meeting is expected to be held on Monday, ET has reliably gathered. A senior diplomat from MEA is expected to be present at the meeting.





This will be followed by the next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs with focus on diplomacy and negotiations to tide over the crisis, ET has learnt. Since June, the WMCC, led by the two foreign ministries, have met several times hoping to resolve the crisis.





Sources explained that understanding China is important to the entire negotiation process. The strength India needs to bring to bear on the negotiations requires a very good understanding of China, sources said.





Last Friday’s China Study Group (CSG) meet touched upon the key talking points to be raised by the Indian side at the next Corps commander-level talks. At the meet, the Indian side will insist on early and complete disengagement of Chinese troops from all friction points as this is the first step for restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC, sources indicated to ET.





The two sides have so far held five rounds of talks at the Corps commanders’ level. There have been at least three attempts by the PLA to intimidate Indian troops along the north and south banks of Pangong lake area in the last three weeks where shots were fired in the air for the first time in 45 years at the LAC. However, since the September Moscow meet, tensions have not heightened.





The CSG had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall situation in eastern Ladakh, including India’s operational preparedness in view of the continued belligerence by the Chinese army. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had briefed the meeting about the fresh face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at both the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and elaborated on the steps taken to effectively deal with such attempts. The meeting of the China Study Group reviewed all aspects of the situation, a source said.





The meeting also deliberated on the arrangements being made to maintain the current level of troops and weapons in all forward areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive high-altitude sectors in the harsh winter months when temperature drops up to minus 25 degree Celsius.







