



China's mouthpiece said H-6 bombers and Y-20 large transport aircraft have been deployed attached to the PLA Central Theatre Command Air Force for "training missions"





According to China's state-run Global Times, People's Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed "bombers, air defence troops, artillery, armoured vehicles, paratroopers, special forces and infantry units in the bordering plateau region" amid tensions with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The report said, "HJ-10 anti-tank missile systems attached to the PLA 71st Group Army recently travelled from east China's Jiangsu province to northwest China's Gobi desert over thousands of kilometres, while the PLA Tibet military command conducted round-the-clock combined brigade strike exercises."





The latest Global Times report comes after the newspaper quoted a PLA spokesperson and tweeted that India "again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday."





Global Times claimed that “history will repeat itself if India makes same border mistake” referring to the India-China war in 1962.





On Wednesday, the newspaper quoting CCTV reported that "air defence brigade under the PLA 72nd group army also mobilized to the northwest region in autumn and held live-fire confrontational drills with anti-aircraft guns".





CCTV said that paratroopers and heavy equipment onboard the Air Force's transport aircraft recently conducted a "multidimensional area capture and control exercises".







