New Delhi: India and China have agreed not to send more troops to the frontline in Ladakh but talks on disengagement remain deadlocked with China saying that India should vacate the forward posts it has established along the southern bank of Pangong Tso and the Indian position being that a comprehensive disengagement plan is needed to resolve all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





In a joint press release, which indicates a slight improvement is terms of diplomacy from the past where differing statements were released after talks, both sides have agreed to hold another round of military commander talks and ‘take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground’.





While the decision not to increase troop strength is a takeaway from the talks, almost one lakh heavily armed troops are currently amassed on the border, creating a very volatile situation in which widespread tensions can be sparked by local incidents.





While military commanders engaged in conversations for almost 14 hours on Monday, sources said that talks are now deadlocked and troops are set to stay at forward positions through the coming harsh winter months.





It is learnt that the Chinese side raised objections to India occupying key passes and heights in the Chushul sub sector, asking for troops to be withdrawn immediately. India raised the issue of PLA troops changing the status quo in the Finger area on the northern bank of the Pangong lake, as well as other sectors.





These were the first round of military commander talks since India took control of key heights in Chushul and Chinese anxiety on these forward deployments were reflected during the talks, sources said.





“The two sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation,” a statement released by the defence ministry reads.





Officials, however, said that the talks remained inconclusive and there is diminishing hope for resolution through dialogue, given the hard stand taken by China that has been the aggressor by moving in troops across the Line of Actual Control in early May.





A complete lack of trust makes it difficult to take things forward, given that the Chinese side has betrayed agreements reached during dialogue at least twice – once at Galwan on June 15 and the other on August 30 when it tried to occupy key heights in Chushul.





Sources said that at the talks India insisted that it is for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to initiate the disengagement process and first start pulling back its troops from the friction points. While conveying its position, the Indian side insisted that PLA troops should move back to the positions which existed before April 2020 in the area.





Both countries are expected to meet again to take forward the negotiations. The Army commanders meet will be followed by a meet between the two Foreign Ministries under WMCC format.







