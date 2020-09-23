



The US expects to deliver the 6 drones as soon as possible, especially the stock that are already produced and just off the production lines at General Atomics





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is preparing to acquire 30 General Atomics MQ-9A Reaper drones from the United States, in a deal valued at approximately $3 billion (Rs 22,000 crore).





A recent series of meetings within the MoD have cleared the way for the procurement of an initial lot of six Reaper Medium Altitude Long Endurance drones. As of now six drones will be procured, two each for the army, navy and air force, and these 6 drone will be procured immediately from the US, indicating the urgency of the acquisition.





The government is clearing the deal to deliver the drones as soon as possible since its an emergency FastTrack procurement which will be concluded by the GOI, US Government and General Atomics. Which means we will be getting drones that are already being produced and transferred to India in the next couple of months. Given the urgency of the requirement, the case for the acceptance of necessity has been made. The delivery of the drones will be accelerated, 2 for each service. This purchase is being made to keep a constant eye on the PLA and Pakistani troop movements both on land and at sea.





Our Bureau



