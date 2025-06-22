



India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has categorically declared that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan "will never be restored," marking a significant and unprecedented shift in South Asia’s water diplomacy.





This announcement follows India’s decision to place its participation in the 1960 treaty “in abeyance” after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The Indian government has linked the suspension of the treaty to what it alleges is Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.





The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has historically governed the allocation and usage of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan, guaranteeing water access for about 80% of Pakistan’s farms through three rivers that originate in India.





Despite the treaty’s status as a rare example of sustained cooperation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, India’s recent stance signals a hardening of its position.





Home Minister Amit Shah stated that not only will the treaty not be restored, but India will actively divert water previously flowing to Pakistan for domestic use, specifically mentioning plans to construct a canal to redirect water to Rajasthan. He emphasised that Pakistan would be "starved of water that it has been getting unjustifiably".





Pakistan has strongly objected to India’s unilateral action, labelling it a violation of both international law and the treaty’s own provisions. The Pakistani Foreign Office has warned that any attempt to block river water will be considered "an act of war" and has indicated that Islamabad is exploring legal avenues to challenge India’s decision under international law.





Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, have condemned the move as "water aggression" and have vowed to defend Pakistan’s water rights, warning of potential escalation if the treaty is not honoured.





Despite a recent ceasefire agreement between the two countries, the treaty remains suspended, and there have been no indications from India of a willingness to resume negotiations or reverse its diplomatic measures.





Pakistan’s repeated appeals for a review of the suspension have gone unanswered, and the Indian government remains firm in its stance that "talks and terror cannot go together".





Amit Shah’s unequivocal statement and India’s ongoing actions represent a major departure from decades of water-sharing cooperation, with significant implications for regional stability, agricultural livelihoods in Pakistan, and the broader framework of international water treaties.





The situation remains tense, with both sides signalling readiness for further diplomatic and potentially legal confrontation.





Based On A Reuters Report







