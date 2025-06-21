



A high-level Indian defence delegation, led by Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager (Maritime Systems) Dinesh Kumar, met with French defence officials at the Paris Air Show, marking a pivotal moment in India-France defence cooperation.





The French side was headed by Lt Gen Gael Diaz De Tuesta, Director General of Armament. This meeting officially launched the Rafale Marine program, a significant step in India’s efforts to strengthen its naval strike capabilities.





The Rafale Marine fighter jet, specifically designed for aircraft carrier operations, will complement the Indian Air Force's existing fleet of Rafale jets, thereby enhancing the Indian Navy’s operational reach and flexibility in maritime domains.





Simultaneously, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi participated in the 12th Key Leader Engagement, hosted virtually by US Navy’s Pacific Fleet Admiral Stephen T. Koehler.





This strategic forum brought together leaders from 19 nations, where Admiral Tripathi articulated his vision for “achieving maritime security in the Indo-Pacific through innovation and technology”.





He emphasised the critical role of advanced technologies—such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and secure communications—in ensuring robust maritime security and operational superiority for the Indian Navy.





Admiral Tripathi also addressed the evolving nature of warfare, highlighting the enduring importance of non-contact warfare, including drones, loitering munitions, and the growing need for effective counter-drone systems, which were not a focus a decade ago.





Further reinforcing India’s commitment to indigenous defence capabilities, Admiral Tripathi visited Solar Industries India Ltd’s headquarters in Nagpur, accompanied by Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal.





He reviewed the manufacturing processes of various defence products, including drones, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and the Bhargavastra Counter-Unmanned Aerial System. Admiral Tripathi praised the progress made by the private sector and underscored the necessity for synergy between public and private sectors in India’s defence ecosystem, given the latter’s relatively recent entry into defence production.





The demonstration of advanced indigenous technologies, such as long-range missiles and counter-drone systems, reflects India’s drive towards self-reliance and innovation in defence manufacturing.





Collectively, these developments—formalising the Rafale Marine program, advancing multilateral maritime security cooperation, and fostering indigenous technological innovation—underscore India’s strategic focus on enhancing its naval capabilities and securing its interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





Based On ANI Report







