



NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday upped the ante against the Modi government over the Chinese aggression at the border and asked "when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi show his red eyes to China?"





In a statement in Hindi, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, "Every few days there are attempts on India's sovereignty and the news of China's aggression is coming to the fore. They are attacking on our country and capturing our land, but where is the Modi government?"





This was after the Ministry of Defence said in a statement that in a fresh incident in eastern Ladakh, Chinese PLA troops carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops.





Slamming the government, Surjewala said, "The news of 20 Indian soldiers killed in Galwan, Chinese intrusion in Galwan valley, China occupies our land near Gogra spring, Finger 4 to Finger 8 area, Pangong Tso and others. And now it is not limited to Ladakh but Chinese forces have been noticed near Lipulekh area in Uttarakhand and in Doklam and Doka La pass where missiles structures have been installed, which is dangerous for India."





His remarks came after the Indian Army in a statement said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops "violated" the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.





"While the Indian Army is safeguarding the nation, where is the Prime Minister? When will he talk to China showing his red eyes and when will he get the Indian land released from China?" Surjewala asked. He also questioned "where is Defence Minister Rajnath Singh?"





Surjewala demanded that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister should clear the current situation on the India-China border and tell the nation by when will they remove the intruding Chinese from Indian territory.







