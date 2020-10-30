



New Delhi: Sources on Thursday said India has proposed the name of IFS officer Suresh Kumar as the country’s new Charge d'affaires to Pakistan.





The report came on a day when Pakistan accepted its role in the Pulwama terror attack of February 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.





Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry today boasted in the National Assembly that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai".





"We hit India by entering inside its territory. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it),” the minister said in the National Assembly.





The dastardly terror attack had taken place on February 14, 2019 on a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle in a bus carrying CRPF personnel. Around 2,500 personnel were travelling in 78 buses from Jammu to Srinagar when the incident happened.





The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Pakistan had repeatedly denied its role in the attack.





The Pak admission came a day after a top Pakistani opposition leader admitted that the country’s leadership was afraid of being attacked by India if it failed to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in February last year.





"Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring" at a meeting of Pakistan's top leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. According to Sadiq, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded during the meeting to release IAF pilot Varthaman, expressing fear that if he was not released, India would attack Pakistan.





It may be recalled that Indian cad carried out surgical strikes at a terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack. The next day, 37-year-old IAF pilot Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army after his MiG-21 Bison jet went down in a dogfight with Pakistani fighter jets.





Before his jet was shot down, Varthaman had hit an F-16 fighter of the Pakistan Air Force. The IAF pilot was released on March 1 by Pakistan in a “goodwill gesture”.







