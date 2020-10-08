



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning congratulated the Air Force on its foundation day in a tweet. "Many congratulations to all the brave warriors on the 88th anniversary," PM Modi said.





The IAF Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

"Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protecting Maa Bharti an inspiration for everyone," PM Modi tweeted.





On Tuesday, the IAF had posted their anthem on Twitter through a special video. Here is the video.







