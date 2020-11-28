



In a direct reference to Pakistan and stressing how terrorism was almost a state policy in that country, Singh said that blacklisting by the FATF would eventually prove to be the final nail in the coffin of state-sponsored terror





Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India’s response to terrorism has undergone a paradigm shift and the country’s defence mechanism now includes not only investigation of terror activities internally but also externally. Singh reiterated that India is no longer a soft target for terrorists and a few of our neighbours may have to pay a heavy price for making terrorism a state policy.





“There has been a sea-change in the way we deal with terror attacks on our soil. Not only are we investigating within the country but we have also penetrated deep into neighbouring territory to wipe out terror camps in 2019 after the Pulwama attack,” Singh said. He reminded the nation that today’s date November 26 is of paramount importance in the history of national security. It was on this day 12 years ago that a group of heavily armed terrorists sneaked into the country via the sea route and systematically attacked the financial capital of the country—Mumbai.







