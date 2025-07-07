



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a series of significant diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. Among the key interactions was a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.





The discussions between the two leaders underscored the growing partnership between India and Malaysia, focusing on strengthening economic, strategic, and cultural ties. The presence of senior Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, highlighted the importance India attaches to its relationship with Malaysia and its broader engagement in the Asia-Pacific region.





In addition to his meeting with the Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Modi also held talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. The cordial exchange between the two leaders reflected India’s commitment to deepening its relations with Latin American nations and fostering South-South cooperation.





These bilateral engagements on the margins of the BRICS Summit served as platforms for discussing mutual interests, regional developments, and avenues for collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, and sustainable development.





The 17th BRICS Summit itself was marked by the participation of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with new member countries including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia. Brazil, as the host nation, assumed the BRICS Chairship at the start of 2025, setting the summit’s theme as “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”





This theme resonated throughout the summit deliberations, with a focus on amplifying the voice of developing nations in global governance. India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in 2026, further reinforcing its leadership role within the group.





Addressing the summit, Prime Minister Modi delivered a forceful call for comprehensive reforms in global institutions. He highlighted the persistent marginalization of the Global South and the urgent need to address systemic inequalities and inefficiencies in international decision-making bodies.





Modi emphasized that the interests of the Global South—encompassing issues such as climate finance, sustainable development, and technology access—have historically been side-lined, often receiving only token support from established global institutions.





In his speech, Modi pointed out that two-thirds of humanity remain under-represented in institutions formed in the 20th century, despite their significant contributions to the contemporary global economy.





He argued that this lack of representation undermines both the credibility and effectiveness of these bodies, likening them to “a mobile with a SIM card but no network.” According to Modi, such institutions are ill-equipped to address the complex challenges of the 21st century, including ongoing conflicts, pandemics, economic crises, and emerging threats in cyber and space domains.





The summit also featured the traditional BRICS family photo session, held at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. The image captured Prime Minister Modi alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and other leaders and representatives from the BRICS member countries, symbolizing unity and collective resolve among the participating nations.





Prime Minister Modi’s engagements at the 17th BRICS Summit reflected India’s proactive diplomatic approach, its advocacy for the Global South, and its commitment to reforming global governance structures to ensure more inclusive and sustainable development for all.





Based On ANI Report







