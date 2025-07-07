



At the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, 2025, leaders of the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa—alongside new members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia, issued a joint declaration calling for urgent and comprehensive reform of the United Nations, particularly its Security Council (UNSC).





The declaration emphasised the need to make the UNSC more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient, with a particular focus on increasing the representation of developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.





China and Russia, as permanent UNSC members, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council. The declaration explicitly recognised the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries, especially BRICS members, to have a more significant voice in international affairs and global governance structures.





This support aligns with longstanding calls from India and Brazil for permanent seats on the Security Council to better represent the interests of the Global South and the developing world.





The leaders stressed that UNSC reform should amplify the voice of the Global South, referencing previous BRICS declarations and the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, which articulate Africa's demands for greater representation. The summit also highlighted the broader goal of strengthening multilateralism and reforming global governance to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities and the increased influence of emerging economies.





Beyond UNSC reform, the declaration addressed several other global issues:





Condemnation of unilateral tariffs and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, reaffirming support for a rules-based, open, and inclusive multilateral trading system.





Commitment to restoring the WTO’s dispute settlement system and support for the accession of countries like Ethiopia and Iran to the WTO.





Condemnation of unilateral coercive measures and sanctions not authorised by the UN Security Council, citing their negative impact on human rights and development.





Concerns over global conflicts, polarisation, and rising military spending, advocating for diplomatic conflict prevention and multilateral approaches to peace and development.





The summit, under Brazil’s chairship with the theme "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance," also welcomed Indonesia as a new BRICS member and several countries as BRICS partners, further expanding the group’s global reach and influence.





The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system that is more inclusive, participatory, and responsive to the needs of developing countries.





Based On ANI Report







