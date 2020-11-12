



New Delhi: Cross-border firing by Pakistan remains a regular menace, but retaliatory firing by Indian troops has inflicted damage. This is why the Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Bajwa, and other generals have been going to visit frontline military formations to boost morale.





Between May and October this year, an estimated 35-40 Pakistan army personnel have been killed in retaliatory firing and over 150 injured. While the numbers are lower than the previous year, the substantial damage has been a setback.





Much of the tension has been in the Naushera, Sunderbani and Krishna Ghati sectors.





General Qamar Bajwa visited the 57 Punjab troops last month. This comes under the 68 Infantry brigade area. In just a few weeks, the battalion has suffered three killed and over a dozen injured.





Other leading generals who have visited the area include:





• Lieutenant general Azhar Abbas, who commands 10 Corps • Major General Mumtaz Hussain, a Special Services Group or SSG, the commando outfit • Major General Majid Jehangir, who commands 19 Division





Indian counter-fire has been particularly strong in June when an estimated 12 Pakistan army personnel were killed and over 30 injured. But in the other months too, there have been fatal casualties.





Indian Army troops fire back in retaliation. Very often, Pakistani soldiers fire from across the line of control when they are pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. Quite naturally, keeping in mind the weather, it happens more often in the summer months when the passes are open.







