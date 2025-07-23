



In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's ongoing campaign against Naxalism, 23 hardcore Naxalites, including three couples and nine women, surrendered to authorities in Sukma district on Saturday, July 12, 2025.





Collectively, these individuals carried a cumulative bounty of ₹1.18 crore. Among the surrendered were 11 senior cadres, with most being active members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no. 1, widely regarded as the Maoists' most formidable armed formation.





The surrender took place before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials. According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, the primary reasons cited by the Naxalites for abandoning the movement included disillusionment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, the atrocities committed by Naxalites against innocent tribals, and growing internal discord within the banned outfit.





The presence of nine women among the surrendered cadres underscores the broadening impact of the state’s anti-Naxal initiatives.





Key figures among the surrendered include Lokesh alias Podiam Bhima (35), a divisional committee member, and Ramesh alias Kalmu Kesa (23), the guard commander for top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. Both, along with nine others, carried a bounty of ₹8 lakh each. Additionally, four cadres had bounties of ₹5 lakh each, one had ₹3 lakh, and seven others had ₹1 lakh each. Some of the surrendered individuals were previously active in the Aamdai, Jagargunda, and Kerlapal area committees of the Maoists.





The surrender is seen as a major blow to the Maoist movement in the region, particularly to the PLGA battalion no. 1, which has been weakened by intensified anti-Naxal operations along the Sukma-Bijapur border. The authorities attribute this success to the Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 and the ongoing 'Niyad Nella Nar' campaign, both of which have encouraged militants to abandon armed struggle in exchange for state support and rehabilitation.





Each surrendered Naxalite received an immediate assistance of ₹50,000 and will be further rehabilitated as per government policy, which includes skills training and integration into mainstream society. This event follows the surrender of 22 other Naxalites in Narayanpur district just a day earlier, who collectively carried a bounty of ₹37.5 lakh.





The surrender ceremony was attended by senior officials, including CRPF DIGs and the Superintendent of Police, highlighting the importance of the event in the state’s broader strategy to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. The ongoing efforts have seen a surge in surrenders, with over 1,450 Maoists laying down arms since 2024, reflecting a decisive shift in the region’s security landscape.





Based On A PTI Report







