Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of DRDO flagging off LRSAM Missiles at Hyderabad





Boosting the efforts of Make In India in Defence sector, the final production batch of Long Range Surface to Air Missiles (LRSAM), designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and integrated by BDL (Bharat Dynamics Limited) was flagged off on Sunday (14 February) at APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, said the statement released by Ministry of Defence.





Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, DDR&D and Chairman DRDO and Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, VSM Director, Defence Machine Design Establishment ( DMDE) were present on the occasion.





LRSAM is jointly developed by DRDO and IAI Israel to equip the latest ships of Indian Navy. The LRSAM Missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic & supersonic cruise missiles.





The Missile is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase. This state of art weapon system is designed with active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.





LRSAM system end to end performance has been successfully demonstrated through a number of user flight trials from Indian Naval ships. This weapon system has been successfully productionized and has been delivered to Indian Navy.





Secretary, DDR&D highlighted the importance of indigenous production efforts and complemented the industries that have established the manufacturing facilities and successfully executed the production orders in achieving the goal towards 'Make in India'.





He also commended the efforts of Missile System Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA), DG (NAI) in streamlining the production activities at various industries across India, leading to delivery of missiles with aerospace quality standards.







