



Ahead of the Quad Summit New Delhi on Friday engaged with Beijing as the two reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. The two sides had in-depth discussions on the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector for an early disengagement on the friction points, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.





The two sides agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues, officials informed. The two sides also agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date.





Last week, India asked China to complete the disengagement of troops at remaining friction points along the LAC in the Ladakh sector, saying this alone can set the stage for restoring normalcy in bilateral ties.





Besides engaging China, India also hosted a meet of the BRICS ambassadors and discussed the focus of BRICS summit this year hosted by India. The meeting held on Thursday discussed priority of the BRICS including an Action Plan for counter-terror strategy and economic strategy besides an agenda to push reforms of the multilateral institutions. “The BRICS meeting was positive, consensus-based and had an unified agenda,” a source mentioned.





“Highly appreciate the initiative of HE Mr Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (CPV & OIA), India’s #BRICS Sherpa, to promote the dialogue between ambassadors of BRICS countries as well as traditional Indian hospitality,” tweeted the Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev following BRICS meet.





While India has upgraded its participation at Quad, these meetings are in keeping with India’s traditional foreign policy approach on strategic autonomy.





The India-China meeting or the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.





They agreed that the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September last year as also their recent phone conversation last month, should continue to guide the work of two sides, officials said. The two sides should continue their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest. This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed that in the interim two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident, officials informed.





The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both the diplomatic and military channels. In this regard, they agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date so that two sides could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas, according to officials.







