'Eklwya' Loyal wingman and MAYA medium-altitude long-endurance UAV





Bangalore based private firm Kinetix Engineering Solutions limited and UK based company Marques Aviation are developing 'Eklwya' Loyal wingman, a stealth, multirole, unmanned aerial vehicle and 'Maya' Medium altitude long endurance UAV. Kinetix sees the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and a certain level of autonomy to be key in really creating a revolutionary capability that can work as a huge force multiplier for existing manned combat aircraft.





About Kinetix





Kinetix Engineering Solutions Ltd is a niche technology provider in the Defence, Aerospace, and Space Industry, and have developed several high-technology products for the Aerospace, Space and Defence markets, Over the past decade, Kinetix has been offering Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and Drones with SWARM features embedded through Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Deep Learning. Kinetix, with a state-of-the-art precision manufacturing facility located in Bangalore, has developed several niche-technology products including Solarlite hybrid propulsion UAV, High Speed Aerial Target, Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAVs, and Tactical Drones. Since inception in 2012, Kinetix has also indigenously developed turn-key products such as Active Protection System for Battle Tanks, Missile Launchers & Control systems, Missile Loading Platforms for Submarines, Flight Simulators & Training Devices, Battle Tank Simulators, Rapid-Decompression Test facilities, Satellite Docking Stations, etc, to Government agencies like Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Ministry of Defence.

Kinetix has been awarded Industrial License for manufacture of UAVs and Aerial Target by Govt. of India DPIIT. Kinetix is an ISO 9001 : 2015 certified company. The Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) has also certified Kinetix as a qualified design centre





Air-Superiority Stealth Loyal Wingman





The Loyal Wingman is an unmanned stealth aircraft which incorporates artificial intelligence and utilises a modular mission package with low observable design elements for minimum infrared and acoustic signatures and RCS with a different set of equipment or armaments for various missions including combat, ISR, counter air, electronic intelligence, escort of manned platforms.





The UAV employs stealth trapezoidal slender fuselage, V-tail, Serpentine air intake along with air-air refuelling (AAR) system.





The command and control has both manned-unmanned teaming architecture, The UAS is also accompanied by AI swarming capability. It also has a distributed sensor fusion.





The payloads would consist of sensors, EW systems, counter-measures & ordinances.





‘MAYA’ – MALE UAS

MAYA is a medium-altitude long-endurance UAV (MALE UAV) with multi-role dual-use feature.

Features



Typical Military Roles & Governmental Missions Hybrid powerplant, low fuel consumption & emissions, low operational costs High capacity line of sight (LOS) and BLOS datalink Proprietary AI algorithms & secure data processing Air-air refuelling (AAR) system Electronically-steered array radar antenna Highly adaptable for military missions & humanitarian, development and peacekeeping operations