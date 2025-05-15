



In May 2025, a sharp shift in Indian outbound travel patterns emerged as calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan gained momentum. This movement was largely driven by public backlash against the two countries’ perceived support for Pakistan during recent border tensions with India.





The slogan “nation first” has resonated widely, translating into concrete travel decisions as Indian tourists cancel or defer trips to these destinations.





Surge In Cancellations And Booking Decline





Travel platforms have reported a dramatic surge in cancellations and a steep drop in new bookings:





Over 2,000 cancellations and rescheduling requests for trips to Istanbul and Baku were recorded within a single week, affecting travel plans over the next three months.





Cleartrip reported a 260% increase in cancellations to Turkey and Azerbaijan in just seven days.





MakeMyTrip saw bookings to these destinations fall by 60%, with cancellations rising by 250% over the same period.





Yatra noted that more than 50% of holiday packages to these countries were cancelled since May 7.





EaseMyTrip reported 22% cancellations for Turkey and 30% for Azerbaijan, reflecting a significant dip in travel sentiment.





Although the 2,000+ cancellations represent less than 5% of all bookings to the two countries, the rapid escalation signals a broader shift in traveller sentiment, with many Indians opting to delay or redirect their trips in response to the geopolitical climate.





Industry And Corporate Response





The travel industry has responded robustly to the national mood:





Major travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, and Yatra have issued advisories discouraging non-essential travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, discontinued promotions, and suspended new bookings for these destinations.





Industry bodies like the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) have formally announced a halt in promoting or selling packages to these countries.





Prominent travel entrepreneurs and state associations have echoed the sentiment, emphasising that national security and dignity take precedence over business interests.





Financial Impact





The financial repercussions for Turkey and Azerbaijan are significant:





In 2024, nearly 3.3 lakh Indians visited Turkey, spending an estimated $350–400 million (₹42.9 billion), while Azerbaijan welcomed 2.4 lakh Indian travellers, with Indian spending around ₹12,600 crores.





Indian tourists are known for high-value travel, often spending ₹2.9–3.35 lakh per trip in Turkey and ₹1–1.25 lakh in Azerbaijan, particularly in luxury segments like destination weddings, corporate retreats, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).





The sudden drop in Indian visitors is expected to hit these lucrative segments hard, with both countries facing the loss of millions in revenue from outbound Indian tourism.





Flight Operations And Changing Preferences





Despite the cancellations, direct flights between India and Turkey or Azerbaijan remain operational, though demand has plummeted. IndiGo and Turkish Airlines continue to run daily services to Istanbul, and IndiGo maintains the only direct connection to Baku. However, travel agencies report a sharp fall in new enquiries, with many travellers seeking refunds or rescheduling to other destinations.





Indian tourists are now favouring alternative destinations, with Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia emerging as top choices due to their affordability and ease of travel. Georgia, Morocco, and Cambodia are also gaining popularity for their safety and accessibility.





The boycott movement against Turkey and Azerbaijan has triggered a swift and significant downturn in Indian travel to these countries.





With over 2,000 cancellations in a matter of days, a steep drop in bookings, and a strong industry-wide response, the financial and reputational impact on the tourism sectors of both nations is substantial.





As Indian travellers pivot to alternative destinations, the message is clear: geopolitical considerations are now a decisive factor in shaping travel trends from one of the world’s fastest-growing outbound markets.





Based On A News18 Report







