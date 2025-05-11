

A dramatic escalation unfolded on Friday night when India launched a massive retaliatory operation against Pakistan, following the interception of a Pakistani ballistic missile near Sirsa. The sequence of events, marked by rapid military exchanges and urgent diplomatic interventions, nearly brought the two nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of war before a US-brokered ceasefire was put in place.





The Trigger And Indian Response





The crisis began when Pakistan fired a ballistic missile towards India, which was successfully brought down near Sirsa. In response, India, under the direct approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, executed a large-scale strike targeting 10 major Pakistani airbases using BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, as well as HAMMER and SCALP missiles launched from Rafale fighter jets. This operation was described by Indian officials as even larger in scale than the earlier Operation Sindoor, and as unprecedented in Indian military history.





Within just 90 minutes, India struck key airbases deep inside Pakistan: Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Rafiqui (Shorkot), Murid (Punjab), Sukkur (Sindh), Sialkot, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari (near Karachi), Jacobabad, and Pasrur airstrip. Additionally, the Chunian radar installation was destroyed, further crippling Pakistan’s air defence and surveillance capabilities.





Strategic Impact of The Strikes





The strikes were devastating for Pakistan’s military infrastructure:





Nur Khan Airbase: As a central transport hub near Islamabad and close to the headquarters of Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division (which oversees the nuclear arsenal), its neutralisation severed vital logistical and command links within the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).





Rafiqui Airbase: The destruction of this key fighter base rendered frontline squadrons inoperable, significantly weakening Pakistan’s ability to launch counter-operations.





Murid Airbase: Targeting this base disrupted pilot training and potential missile storage, degrading Pakistan’s long-term air readiness.





Sargodha Airbase: Home to elite squadrons and nuclear delivery platforms, its decimation crippled Pakistan’s command-and-control structure.





Skardu, Sukkur, And Bholari Airbases: These strikes disrupted northern surveillance, cut southern logistical corridors, and compromised coastal defence, leaving Karachi and the southern flank vulnerable.





These coordinated attacks demonstrated India’s ability to strike deep within Pakistani territory, bypassing or jamming air defence systems and exposing vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s military posture.





The Nuclear Shadow And Diplomatic Intervention





The scale and precision of India’s strikes, especially the hit on Nur Khan airbase so close to Pakistan’s nuclear command, triggered alarm in Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urgently called Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, urging restraint. Simultaneously, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged with both Indian and Pakistani leadership, emphasising the high risk of nuclear escalation and urging immediate de-escalation.





The US intervention was pivotal. Rubio’s call to Munir and Vance’s conversation with Modi facilitated direct communication between the two sides, ultimately leading to an agreement on an immediate ceasefire. President Trump publicly acknowledged the grave danger of the situation, commending both nations for stepping back from the brink and highlighting the potential for catastrophic loss of life had the conflict continued.





India’s Message And Aftermath





India made it clear that its actions were a direct response to terrorism and cross-border aggression, signalling a zero-tolerance policy. The government warned that any future terrorist attack would be treated as an act of war. The strikes, combined with non-military measures like the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, imposed significant diplomatic and economic costs on Pakistan, further isolating it internationally.





Operation Sindoor, conducted just days earlier, had already demonstrated India’s reach and capability by neutralising terror launchpads deep in Pakistani territory and jamming air defence systems for extended periods. The subsequent strikes on May 9 reinforced India’s military dominance and resolve.





Conclusion





The events of Friday night and the following day marked one of the most dangerous escalations in recent India-Pakistan history. India’s unprecedented use of BrahMos, HAMMER, and SCALP missiles crippled critical Pakistani military infrastructure, while the looming threat of nuclear war brought urgent US diplomatic intervention.





The ceasefire, while halting immediate hostilities, left a clear message: India will act decisively to defend its people, and any future provocation will invite a forceful response. The crisis has imposed lasting diplomatic and economic consequences on Pakistan, while reaffirming India’s commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.





Based On A News18 Report







