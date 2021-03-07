



A resolute response on the borders has helped India resolve problems that emerged with China and Pakistan in the past year, defence minister Rajnath Singh has said at a conference of top military leaders on Friday.





"India’s resolute response on the borders has helped in positive and peaceful resolution of certain significant issues," Singh said.





In an apparent reference to the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and the Chinese withdrawal in Ladakh, the minister said that challenges in the future will not be limited to the borders and the forces need to be prepared for a variety of threats.





"We as a country are looking to strengthen our ability to create secure and stable environment that can facilitate India’s economic growth. Our enhanced defence capabilities will allow us to be better prepared for contingencies," he said. The minister said that capability of the armed forces has been increased, giving India the option of taking a stronger stand on the border.







