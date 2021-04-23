



NEW DELHI: Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday made a strong case for broad-basing global decision making, with countries like India being given a greater say in the process based on its record.





In a speech on India's contributions during World War 1, especially at the Gallipoli campaign in 1915-16, at a seminar in the national capital, Jaishankar said the country had then undertaken “soldiering for common welfare" and it has historically “embraced the world, rather than kept it at a distance."





“In contemporary diplomacy, that is also reflected in sincere, genuine support for multilateralism," he said. "Where that falls short, it is now expressed in plurilateral initiatives," the minister said, referring to India’s recent efforts to join forces with the likes of France and Australia or become part of the Quad comprising India, US, Australia and Japan to take on a rising China.





“India is today a vigorous proponent of multilateralism and an articulate advocate of its reform," the minister said, against the backdrop of repeated calls by India for reformed multilateralism including increased democratisation of the UN with the inclusion of more countries as permanent members of the UN Security Council.





“Those resisting changes in the global order today justify their obduracy as adherence to the military contributions and outcomes of the last World War. But in truth, Gallipoli and other World War events underline that India was among the countries that was short-changed in this respect," the minister said.





“Whether it is the past or the future, there is a strong case for global decision-making to be more truly representative," the minister said.





“That Indian internationalism has, in fact, only become stronger with time strengthens this case. And understandably it is expressed in dimensions beyond the military one. If India leads an International Solar Alliance or a Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure now, the instincts driving them are not that different," Jaishankar said, referring to several initiatives taken by India that has welcomed international participation and support.





“This is true as well of the widening development partnerships in agriculture, energy, digital or education that extend today from the Pacific Islands through Africa to the Caribbean," he said alluding to India’s efforts to partner countries in these regions.





“India is today in the midst of reclaiming history and re-asserting its interests beyond orthodox silos. It is evident in the Act East policy, the Indo-Pacific vision, reviving ties with Gulf and West Asia, and the outreach to Africa," he said.







