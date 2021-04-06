



The Indian Navy will this year get at least three of the 24 heavy-duty MH-60R SeaHawk helicopters, equipped with multi-mode radars and night-vision devices as well as armed with Hellfire missiles, MK-54 torpedoes and precision-kill rockets. The 140-warship Navy is currently grappling with just a handful of old anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopters like Kamov-28s and Sea Kings when the constant and malicious loitering of Chinese nuclear and diesel-electric submarines is only going to further increase in the IOR.





All the 24 MH-60R helicopters, which will operate from frontline warships including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, will be inducted by end-2023 or so. It will somewhat plug the critical operational gap on this front. The team of pilots and technicians for training and induction of the MH-60Rs will be going to the US in May-June.





ASW choppers typically fly ahead of warships to “dunk” their sonars into deep waters, “ping” for enemy submarines, and then fire missiles, torpedoes and depth charges to clear the path for the fleet during hostilities. They can also undertake anti-ship strikes, over the horizon network-centric operations and electronic warfare missions.





The Navy, in fact, has also projected a long-term requirement for another 123 naval multi-role helicopters (NMRHs), after the 24 MH-60Rs, but the proposed “Make in India” project for them is still nowhere on the horizon. The MH-60Rs are a replacement for the older Sea King 42/42A helicopters that were retired in the 1990s. The process to acquire these 24 choppers, began way back in 2005.





Manufactured by Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin, the MH-60Rs will be the third type of iconic US helicopters to be inducted by Indian armed forces. The IAF has already inducted 22 Apache attack and 15 heavy-lift Chinook choppers, both manufactured by Boeing Defence.





Malaysia's Quest For A Cost-Effective Fighter Package





India's TEJAS light fighter has emerged as a top contender and would fulfil Malaysia's quest of a practical fighter platform for the Malaysian Air Force. TEJAS currently is being offered at cheaper rates than the Swedish SAAB Gripen and the Chinese JF-17, it is worthy to note that the Gripen is far more modern and capable than the JF-17. India is offering the improved TEJAS MK-1A version, with a modern AESA radar, new avionics and the capability to integrate a variety of weapons, for the potential export order and is confident that the aircraft will be an ideal fit for the Malaysian requirement. The initial requirement is for 12 jets, with options for 24 more in the future, said the people.