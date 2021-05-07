



The Border Security Force on Thursday shot dead an intruder along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.





Alert BSF troops observed movement of a person along the International Border (IB) in the forward area of Samba sector at 2.35 am, they said





The person was challenged but he did not stop. Subsequently, he was shot dead, the officials said





The body of the intruder is still lying there in the field, they said.







